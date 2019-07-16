Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tilt Holdings Reports $125M Convertible Note Financing
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2019 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
Tilt Holdings Reports $125M Convertible Note Financing
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Vertically integrated infrastructure and cannabis company TILT Holdings Inc (OTC: SVVTF) (CSE: TILT) said Tuesday that it has signed a binding term sheet for a private placement of $125 million from a group of institutional investors led by the investment firm UCP.

UCP is based in Toronto and focuses on private equity opportunities in the cannabis, digital media and tech industries.

The investment is in the form of convertible senior secured notes that will supply aggregate gross proceeds to Tilt Holdings.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

The company said it plans to utilize the proceeds to intensely concentrate on profitability, improving finance operations and pushing further business growth.

The idea behind the financing is to maximize shareholder value in the next 12 months, according to Tilt. 

“This financing demonstrates Tilt’s access to long-term capital partners committed to realizing the Tilt vision and Tilt’s drive towards potential profitability, free cash flow and scaling," interim CEO Mark Scatterday said in a statement. 

Tilt shares were rallying by 22.35% to 79 cents at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: marijuana pot weedCannabis News Financing Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SVVTF)

The Week In Cannabis: Gillibrand's Legalization Plan, Analyst Ratings, South Africa's CBD Store, And Some Legal News
Canaccord: Tilt Holdings' Massachusetts Rollout Slower Than Expected
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.70
-0.3
- 30%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.83
0.1827
+ 28.29%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
-0.0168
- 28%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.09
0.2325
+ 27.19%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.0049
+ 19.6%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.0124
+ 18.34%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.06
0.0081
+ 17.27%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 16.67%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0137
- 15.66%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0065
- 13.13%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.79
-0.115
- 12.78%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0057
+ 12.67%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.36
-0.05
- 12.35%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$3.27
-0.37
- 10.16%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.50
-0.0568
- 10.14%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.74
0.157
+ 9.92%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0052
- 9.42%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.15
0.3404
+ 8.93%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.31
-0.03
- 8.82%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0146
- 8.66%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.30
0.0236
+ 8.62%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0025
- 8.53%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.17
-0.0155
- 8.33%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.91
0.064
+ 7.53%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$1.16
-0.0908
- 7.26%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
-0.007
- 7.22%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.70
-0.054
- 7.16%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
-0.001
- 6.1%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.87
-0.1849
- 6.05%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0041
+ 6.05%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.30
-0.0836
- 6.04%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.17
-0.067
- 5.41%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
-0.0199
- 5.38%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$6.30
0.3201
+ 5.35%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$14.36
0.71
+ 5.2%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.41
0.31
+ 5.08%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.27
0.013
+ 5.02%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.0034
+ 4.92%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.87
0.0406
+ 4.89%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
-0.0144
- 4.86%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.22
0.0556
+ 4.78%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.44
0.29
+ 4.72%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
0.0147
+ 4.71%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0013
- 4.44%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 4.35%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.85
-0.17
- 4.23%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.27
-0.185
- 4.15%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
0.0097
+ 3.77%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.05
-0.0018
- 3.75%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.78
-0.1835
- 3.7%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
-0.0217
- 3.66%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.27
0.0095
+ 3.65%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$1.01
0.035
+ 3.59%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.75
-0.06
- 3.31%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.22
-0.0074
- 3.29%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
-0.0254
- 3.28%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.21
-0.0071
- 3.26%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.64
0.0197
+ 3.18%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.47
-0.0149
- 3.1%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0094
- 2.96%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
0.0174
+ 2.89%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$5.01
-0.14
- 2.72%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.88
0.072
+ 2.56%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$35.99
0.8845
+ 2.52%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.75
-0.0188
- 2.45%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.28
0.0066
+ 2.45%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.83
-0.0206
- 2.43%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.85
-0.021
- 2.41%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.11
0.0025
+ 2.39%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.18
0.0275
+ 2.39%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.38
0.0085
+ 2.3%
Teradyne (TER)
$45.45
-1.035
- 2.23%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.15
0.15
+ 2.14%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
0.002
+ 2.1%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
-0.002
- 2%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
-0.0027
- 1.99%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.22
0.0042
+ 1.97%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
0.0076
+ 1.9%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.58
-0.1063
- 1.87%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.42
0.21
+ 1.87%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.29
-0.0055
- 1.86%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$13.69
-0.25
- 1.79%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.66
0.22
+ 1.77%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.47
0.0081
+ 1.75%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.33
0.04
+ 1.75%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.12
0.036
+ 1.73%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.72%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
-0.0005
- 1.69%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.43
-0.11
- 1.68%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.46
0.0404
+ 1.67%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.12
-0.002
- 1.67%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.26
0.0042
+ 1.65%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.13
0.0752
+ 1.49%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.28
-0.0042
- 1.48%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$18.28
-0.27
- 1.46%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$102.95
1.47
+ 1.45%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.13
0.0292
+ 1.39%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$14.74
0.196
+ 1.35%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.98
0.26
+ 1.32%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.28
-0.79
- 1.27%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.79
-0.01
- 1.25%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.32
-0.029
- 1.23%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.90
-0.011
- 1.21%
Tilray (TLRY)
$44.74
0.5201
+ 1.18%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.09
0.0475
+ 1.18%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.62
-0.09
- 1.17%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.37
-0.04
- 1.17%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.0023
- 1.15%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$3.46
-0.04
- 1.14%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.56
0.0063
+ 1.14%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$25.70
0.2831
+ 1.11%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.65
0.05
+ 1.09%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.40
-0.1921
- 1.09%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.75
-0.03
- 1.08%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.08
0.1379
+ 1.07%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.03%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.58
-0.006
- 1.02%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.03
0.15
+ 1.01%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.27
0.2999
+ 1%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.27
-0.0125
- 0.98%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$5.15
-0.05
- 0.96%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$128.20
1.2
+ 0.94%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.69
0.0155
+ 0.93%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$128.38
1.165
+ 0.92%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.38
0.02
+ 0.85%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
0.005
+ 0.82%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.33
-0.0027
- 0.82%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.85
-0.13
- 0.81%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.69
-0.1366
- 0.81%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.33
0.05
+ 0.8%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.78
-0.0063
- 0.8%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$26.23
0.205
+ 0.79%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.61
0.0358
+ 0.78%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.21
-0.0016
- 0.77%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.24
-0.0016
- 0.66%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.92
-0.006
- 0.65%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.53
-0.0605
- 0.63%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$3.28
-0.02
- 0.61%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$64.75
0.35
+ 0.54%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$9.46
0.0501
+ 0.53%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.74
0.0083
+ 0.48%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.10
0.01
+ 0.48%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.75
0.0036
+ 0.48%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
0.0023
+ 0.47%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.71
0.0222
+ 0.47%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
0.0008
+ 0.45%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.25
0.0011
+ 0.45%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$9.49
0.0405
+ 0.43%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.49
-0.0021
- 0.42%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.24
-0.0008
- 0.34%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$168.18
0.5152
+ 0.31%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$21.71
0.0669
+ 0.31%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.81
-0.0024
- 0.3%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$82.79
0.2119
+ 0.26%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.96
0.005
+ 0.26%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$171.60
0.45
+ 0.26%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$12.34
0.025
+ 0.2%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
0.0006
+ 0.2%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.43
0.0008
+ 0.19%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.40
-0.017
- 0.18%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.38
-0.0006
- 0.17%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.50
-0.01
- 0.15%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.46
-0.38
- 0.13%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
- 0.02%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.13
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LIVEWELL CANADA INC by Livewell Canada Inc. (LXLLF)
$0.55
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.50
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.78
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.40
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.50
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.45
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.05
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$4.00
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.21
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.43
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.42
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks