New Jersey-headquartered CBD For Life announced Thursday further expansion of its retail presence through a partnership with Dillard’s Inc (NYSE: DDS).

CBD For Life is a subsidiary of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc (CSE:IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns and runs the top licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and 23 dispensary facilities in 11 U.S. states.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

CBD For Life is focused on producing and inventing CBD-infused wellness, self-care, and beauty products using 99% pure CBD extract. Its products are already available through Dillard’s 265 department stores across 29 states, and as a purchase through its website.

"We're excited for our products to be featured on the shelves of one of the largest and most well-regarded fashion retailers in the United States," said Beth Stavola, co-founder of CBD For Life and CSO of iAnthus. "The ability to reach an even broader audience via the well-established customer base of a great partner like Dillard's brings us another step closer to achieving our end goal of establishing CBD For Life as a household name in beauty and wellness."

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Photo credit: Miosotis Jade, Wikimedia