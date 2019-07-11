Market Overview

iAnthus Subsidiary CBD For Life Strikes Dillard's Partnership
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 8:25am   Comments
iAnthus Subsidiary CBD For Life Strikes Dillard's Partnership
New Jersey-headquartered CBD For Life announced Thursday further expansion of its retail presence through a partnership with Dillard’s Inc (NYSE: DDS).

CBD For Life is a subsidiary of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc (CSE:IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns and runs the top licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and 23 dispensary facilities in 11 U.S. states.

CBD For Life is focused on producing and inventing CBD-infused wellness, self-care, and beauty products using 99% pure CBD extract. Its products are already available through Dillard’s 265 department stores across 29 states, and as a purchase through its website.

"We're excited for our products to be featured on the shelves of one of the largest and most well-regarded fashion retailers in the United States," said Beth Stavola, co-founder of CBD For Life and CSO of iAnthus. "The ability to reach an even broader audience via the well-established customer base of a great partner like Dillard's brings us another step closer to achieving our end goal of establishing CBD For Life as a household name in beauty and wellness."

Photo credit: Miosotis Jade, Wikimedia

Posted-In: Beth Stavola CBD CBD For Life

Exclusive: Hemptown Organics To Acquire Oregon-Based Kirkman Group

Hemptown Organics Corp will acquire all assets of Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Kirkman Group, Benzinga has learned. A formal announcement is expected ... read more

Jay-Z Named Brand Strategist For Cannabis Company Caliva

Shawn Carter, better known as the rapper Jay-Z, will be “chief brand strategist” for California cannabis company Caliva, working to boost the ... read more

Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Todd Abraham as the company's Chief Innovation Officer. Abraham "will be ... read more
