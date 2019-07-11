Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Green Growth Brands, American Eagle Agree On CBD Product Distribution Deal
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 7:03am   Comments
Share:
Green Growth Brands, American Eagle Agree On CBD Product Distribution Deal
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Green Growth Brands Inc (OTC: GGBXF) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) have entered into a deal to distribute CBD-infused personal care products. American Eagle Outfitters will sell the CBD products in almost 500 of its stores, as well as online.

The purchase order from American Eagle Outfitters marks Green Growth Brands' third major wholesale agreement since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp-derived CBD on a federal level.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Green Growth Brands has developed a range of products exclusively for American Eagle, which includes lotions, muscle balms and aromatherapy.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with American Eagle," said Green Growth Brands CEO Peter Horvath. "GGB provided the expertise necessary to develop the product formulations and packaging to create a really special line of products."

The company has struck partnerships with shoe retailer DSW and apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF). It has also signed deals with Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) and Brookfield Properties to sell Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy CBD products in malls across the U.S.

Sales of CBD products in American Eagle stores are expected to start in October.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Photo credit: BargainMoose

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBD Products Green Growth Brands Peter HorvathCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + ANF)

Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom's Search Interest 'Took A Nose Dive'
The Week In Cannabis: Illinois Goes Rec, Federal Commerce And Banking Bills, Surterra's $100M Raise And More
Top 10 Most Oversold Stocks Via Benzinga Pro's Radar Tool For Friday, June 28, 2019
Abercrombie & Fitch To Sell CBD Products At 160 Stores
Big Lots Analyst Still Bearish After New CFO Appointment
Baird Applauds Tapestry's New CFO Pick
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.09
-0.01
- 0.2%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.62
-0.01
- 0.15%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.39
-0.01
- 0.14%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.10
-0.01
- 0.12%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.30
0.01
+ 0.07%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$132.03
0.04
+ 0.03%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$99.44
-0.03
- 0.03%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.94
0.01
+ 0.03%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.92
-0.01
- 0.02%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$172.68
-0.02
- 0.01%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.55
+ 0%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.90
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.48
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.94
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.77
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.19
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.25
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.50
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.20
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.86
+ 0%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$38.65
+ 0%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.16
+ 0%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.64
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.61
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.29
-0.0001
+ 0%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.75
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

Exclusive: Hemptown Organics To Acquire Oregon-Based Kirkman Group

Hemptown Organics Corp will acquire all assets of Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Kirkman Group, Benzinga has learned. A formal announcement is expected ... read more

Jay-Z Named Brand Strategist For Cannabis Company Caliva

Shawn Carter, better known as the rapper Jay-Z, will be “chief brand strategist” for California cannabis company Caliva, working to boost the ... read more

Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Todd Abraham as the company's Chief Innovation Officer. Abraham "will be ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Munster Expects Tesla's 'Bumpy Year' To Continue: 'This Story Remains Emotionally Charged'