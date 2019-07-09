Market Overview

NYSE And NASDAQ Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 9, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 4:22pm   Comments
The big announcement of the day was the unveiling of Innovation Share's Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), the first ever cannabis ETF to avoid alcohol or tobacco holdings.

Gainers

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares increased by 2.85% to close at $15.53, amid announcements of appointing industry titan Todd Abraham to an executive position.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 0.75%, to close at $8.08.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 2.7% to close at $177.82.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 2.17%, to close at $5.19.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 6.15%, closing at $132.29.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares increased by 3.09% to close at $2.54.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 3.44% to close at $15.65.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 1.34%, closing at $7.34.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 0.0%, to close at $6.75.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 0.91% to close at $39.12.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 6.14% to close at $3.60.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 0.64% to close at $1.55.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 1.49% to close at $14.88.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 2.26% to close at $6.92.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 0.66%, to close at $45.15.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 0.0%, eventually closing at $2.35.
  • cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares tumbled by 2.2%, eventually closing at $4.90.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 0.87% to close at $14.8.

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Another Cannabis ETF Sparks Up Today

Upstart exchange traded funds issuer Innovation Shares is expected to roll out The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) today, about nine months after the issuer filed ... read more

OrganiGram Announces Proprietary Technology For Cannabis-Infused Edibles

Canadian cannabis producer OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) announced a new proprietary technology that would enable the production of liquid and ... read more

Green Growth Brands To Purchase Moxie For $310M, Create '360 Degree' Cannabis Company

Green Growth Brands (OTCQB: GGBXF)(CSE:GGB) announced Tuesday it entered into an agreement with MXY Holdings to acquire the company for $310 million, which ... read more
