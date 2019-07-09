Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SOL Global's HeavenlyRx To Acquire Airganics
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

HeavenlyRx, a portfolio company of SOL Global Investments Corp (OTC: SOLCF), has announced it's entering into a letter of intent to acquire Airganics. The value of the deal is $10 million. 

The acquisition of Airganics will allow HeavenlyRx, which holds controlling interests in hemp/CBD and THC-free cannabinoid wellness space, to add three new brands.

Airganics is focused on developing high-performance wellness products, which has three brands in its portfolio: MOXE, an aromatherapy diffuser that will include a CBD line later this year; Nutriair, an inhalable nutrient delivery service; and ENVY HEMP, which includes tinctures, capsules, vapes, and energy shots.

All brands are focused to capture the CBD wellness space and already have distribution channels. 

Related Links:

Discussing Sol Global's $30M Hemp Biomass Investment With CEO Brady Cobb

OrganiGram Announces Proprietary Technology For Cannabis-Infused Edibles

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Airganics HeavenlyRx SOL Global Investments CorpCannabis M&A News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SOLCF)

The Week In Cannabis: Canada Funds Research, EU Country Allows Sale Of CBD, NFL Moves Forward
Discussing Sol Global's $30M Hemp Biomass Investment With CEO Brady Cobb
The Week In Cannabis: Big Earnings Reports, Biden's Change Of Heart, New Report On Dispensaries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

MariMed (MRMD)
$1.94
0.106
+ 5.78%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.63
-0.205
- 5.35%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.22
0.2669
+ 4.48%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.80
-0.125
- 4.27%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.37
-0.0697
- 2.86%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.47
-0.0679
- 2.68%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.90
-0.18
- 2.54%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.22
0.195
+ 2.43%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.29
-0.155
- 2.08%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.86
-0.14
- 2%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.38
0.275
+ 1.82%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.85
-0.2711
- 1.79%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.16
-0.1765
- 1.71%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$38.80
-0.67
- 1.7%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$175.92
2.77
+ 1.6%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$4.98
-0.0801
- 1.58%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.30
-0.3254
- 1.44%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.45
-0.1844
- 1.35%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.43
-0.03
- 1.22%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.98
-0.06
- 1.19%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$126.19
1.43
+ 1.15%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$99.51
-0.59
- 0.59%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.10
-0.16
- 0.51%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.29
-0.1596
- 0.35%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.53
-0.33
- 0.11%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.76
-0.0059
- 0.09%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More

After an eventful week marked by the termination of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)'s Bruce Linton, the upcoming week appears to be a pretty busy ... read more

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

Canada-based producer of medical and recreational cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) responded to a Health Canada decision that one of its ... read more

What Do Older Marijuana Consumers Use And Think? Researchers Now Know

By Mark Taylor. A new survey finds that seniors are blurring the lines between medicinal and recreational marijuana use. The study, “Measuring ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Australian Logistics Giant Qube Makes Bid For Chalmers