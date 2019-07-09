SOL Global's HeavenlyRx To Acquire Airganics

HeavenlyRx, a portfolio company of SOL Global Investments Corp (OTC: SOLCF), has announced it's entering into a letter of intent to acquire Airganics. The value of the deal is $10 million.

The acquisition of Airganics will allow HeavenlyRx, which holds controlling interests in hemp/CBD and THC-free cannabinoid wellness space, to add three new brands.

Airganics is focused on developing high-performance wellness products, which has three brands in its portfolio: MOXE, an aromatherapy diffuser that will include a CBD line later this year; Nutriair, an inhalable nutrient delivery service; and ENVY HEMP, which includes tinctures, capsules, vapes, and energy shots.

All brands are focused to capture the CBD wellness space and already have distribution channels.

