Australian Medicinal Cannabis Producer THC Global Obtains Manufacturing License

Sydney, Australia-based medicinal cannabis manufacturer, THC Global Group announced Tuesday that it obtained another manufacturing license for its subsidiary THC Pharma Pty Ltd from the Australian Office of Drug Control.

The company said its Southport manufacturing site is the largest biopharmaceutical extraction facility in the southern hemisphere.

"We are ready to commence GMP API production of medicinal cannabis at globally significant volumes and at very competitive prices," THC Global CEO Ken Charteris said in a statement.

We expect to be supplying Australian patients with Australian-produced medicinal cannabis by early 2020, as well as responding to the rapidly expanding global demand for pharma-grade GMP API isolates and formulated medicines."

When it comes to the international market, the company’s focus is on Asia, where it aims to export its products for use in foreign studies and clinical trials.

