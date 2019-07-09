Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Australian Medicinal Cannabis Producer THC Global Obtains Manufacturing License

Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 11:31am   Comments
Share:
Australian Medicinal Cannabis Producer THC Global Obtains Manufacturing License
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Sydney, Australia-based medicinal cannabis manufacturer, THC Global Group announced Tuesday that it obtained another manufacturing license for its subsidiary THC Pharma Pty Ltd from the Australian Office of Drug Control.

The company said its Southport manufacturing site is the largest biopharmaceutical extraction facility in the southern hemisphere. 

"We are ready to commence GMP API production of medicinal cannabis at globally significant volumes and at very competitive prices," THC Global CEO Ken Charteris said in a statement. 

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

We expect to be supplying Australian patients with Australian-produced medicinal cannabis by early 2020, as well as responding to the rapidly expanding global demand for pharma-grade GMP API isolates and formulated medicines." 

When it comes to the international market, the company’s focus is on Asia, where it aims to export its products for use in foreign studies and clinical trials.

Related Links: 

Green Growth Brands To Purchase Moxie For $310M, Create '360 Degree' Cannabis Company

Another Cannabis ETF Sparks Up Today

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: marijuana pot weedCannabis Government News Regulations Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.53
-0.2977
- 7.77%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.29
-0.1448
- 5.94%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.23
0.2794
+ 4.69%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.57
-0.5538
- 3.66%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.84
-0.0875
- 2.99%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.47
-0.0698
- 2.75%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$38.39
-1.08
- 2.74%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.08
-0.2515
- 2.43%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.17
0.1499
+ 1.87%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.87
-0.13
- 1.86%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$4.98
-0.09
- 1.78%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.42
-0.0411
- 1.67%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$176.00
2.85
+ 1.65%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$126.73
1.97
+ 1.58%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.97
-0.1101
- 1.56%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.66
-0.1018
- 1.5%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.33
-0.1101
- 1.48%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.31
-0.32
- 1.41%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.45
-0.1844
- 1.35%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.98
-0.06
- 1.19%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.25
0.1451
+ 0.96%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.01
-0.255
- 0.82%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$99.41
-0.69
- 0.69%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.56
0.11
+ 0.24%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.83
-0.004
- 0.22%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.64
-0.22
- 0.07%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More

After an eventful week marked by the termination of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)'s Bruce Linton, the upcoming week appears to be a pretty busy ... read more

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

Canada-based producer of medical and recreational cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) responded to a Health Canada decision that one of its ... read more

What Do Older Marijuana Consumers Use And Think? Researchers Now Know

By Mark Taylor. A new survey finds that seniors are blurring the lines between medicinal and recreational marijuana use. The study, “Measuring ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lyft Names New Chief Accounting Officer