Columbia Care Inc. (OTC: COLXF) will add to its global footprint in the medical cannabis space with the opening of its San Diego, California flagship dispensary on July 3. The launch also marks the first time Columbia Care’s provider-based dispensary process will be implemented in the state.

The company will also offer a delivery service, CC@Home, and access to the first legal credit card to allow cannabis sales.

In a press release, Nicholas Vita, Columbia Care's chief executive officer, discussed the significance of the company's West Coast expansion.

“We are thrilled to be the first and only licensed cannabis dispensary operator in Pacific Beach," he said. "California is flush with cannabis operators, but none offer the service-centric, data-driven customer journey in combination with differentiated, pharmaceutical-quality health, wellness and consumer branded products that has proven so successful in our other jurisdictions."

Timothy Penwell, the dispensary's general manager, touched on the company's reputation in other markets.

"Columbia Care has a tradition of being a valued and trusted member of the local communities we serve," he said. "As a San Diego native, I am proud of the home we have built to serve our community and enhance its well-being."

Columbia Care expects to complete construction of a 45,600 square foot manufacturing site in Southern California. The company considers this “a critical component” of its further expansion into the state.

