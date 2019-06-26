Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 26
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 2.28%, closing at $7.63.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 0.51% to close at $15.87.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares climbed 1.88% to close at $2.44.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.83% to close at $47.20.
Losers
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 1.20% to close at $4.96.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 0.10% to close at $39.73 following an acquisition.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.56% to close at $5.69.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares plummeted 6.11% to close at $9.06.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.80%, closing at $168.70.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 1.75% to close at $5.04.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled 4.49% to close at $125.09.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares spiraled 12.97%, closing at $14.83.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 0.56% to close at $12.48.
Related Stories:
But, Which Spectrum? What You Need To Know About Hemp And Its Chemical Compounds
Why Marijuana Companies Are Rebranding Themselves As Health Care Companies
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.