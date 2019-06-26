Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 26
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2019 4:29pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 26
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 2.28%, closing at $7.63.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 0.51% to close at $15.87.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares climbed 1.88% to close at $2.44.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.83% to close at $47.20.

Losers

  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 1.20% to close at $4.96.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 0.10% to close at $39.73 following an acquisition.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.56% to close at $5.69.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares plummeted 6.11% to close at $9.06.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.80%, closing at $168.70.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 1.75% to close at $5.04.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled 4.49% to close at $125.09.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares spiraled 12.97%, closing at $14.83.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 0.56% to close at $12.48.

Related Stories:

But, Which Spectrum? What You Need To Know About Hemp And Its Chemical Compounds

Why Marijuana Companies Are Rebranding Themselves As Health Care Companies

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

Canopy Growth Acquires KeyLeaf Life Sciences
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 25
CbdMD Teams Up With Bellator MMA To 'Educate Athletes And Fans' About CBD
Canopy Growth CEO Looks To The 'Pharmaceutical World' After String Of M&A Deals
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 24
Cowen: Aurora Is 'Top Pick In Cannabis'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Supreme Court ACA Reimbursement Case Will Have Minimal Effect On Big Insurers