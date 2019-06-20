Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 20
Gainers
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 2.17% to close at $43.70 as shareholders approved the Acreage deal.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 1.13% to close at $6.28.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 3.66% to close at $16.43.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 2.27% to close at $11.25.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 0.87% to close at $5.81.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares surged 7.6% to close at $134.70, after expanding its lease agreement in Michigan.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares climbed 10.38% to close at $2.34.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.90%, closing at $14.50.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 9.32% to close at $49.71.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 0.47%, closing at $7.45.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 2.7% to close at $5.21, although analysts at BofA are still bullish.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.01%, closing at $175.80.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 2.73%, closing at $2.49.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 2.95% to close at $13.49.
