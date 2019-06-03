Organic and natural beverages company New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) reached an agreement to acquire Brands Within Reach, a New York-based healthy products for an undisclosed price.

What Happened

New Age Beverages is the parent company behind multiple brands including Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha. As part of the acquisition, New Age will gain brand licensing and distribution rights to multiple healthy brands, including Nestea, Volvic, and Illy Ready to Drink Coffee.

New Age said the acquisition will help widen the gap between rival beverage companies as it could become the "preeminent one-stop-shop provider" of healthy beverages. The deal will also significantly increase its North American sales and marketing, supply chain, and distribution presence to generate cost and revenue synergies.

Why It's Important

The acquisition of Brands Within Reach and access to its distribution portfolio "is incredible," New Age CEO Brent Willis said in the press release. The distribution capabilities it also gains from the deal is "equally as impacting."

"The combination of our brands, teams and infrastructure is unique and best in class, and a great value for our customers to work with one major company who can provide them with a full portfolio of growth brands in growth categories underpinned by superior execution and brand support," Brands Within Reach founder Olivier Sonnois also said in the press release.

The combination will bring the scale of New Age to more than $320 million and will contribute to bottom line profitability.

New Age's stock traded lower by 4.9 percent at $4.80 per share Monday morning. The stock has received significant attention over the last year for its CBD-infused beverages.

