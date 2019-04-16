Preparing For Toronto: Canadian Entrepreneurs Navigate US Market

It’s that time again. The Benzinga Events team is busy planning for the third Cannabis Capital Conference back in one of our favorite spots and the heart of the cannabis industry—Toronto.

The Discussion

Canada benefits from being one of the first two nations to legalize adult use cannabis. As such, its growth has allowed the country to become a global leader in the space.

Due to current regulations, its neighbors to the South do not make it easy to do business with international cannabis ventures. This includes 2018 reports that Canadian cannabis entrepreneurs and investors could be banned from the U.S. for participating in the legal market. Despite the possible consequences, scores of entrepreneurs consider or already have entered the U.S. market.

The Speakers

Compass Cannabis President Dave Martyn and Peter Miller, CEO of SLANG Worldwide, will host a fireside chat about their insights into the U.S. market.

