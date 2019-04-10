Even in what has been a notoriously high-volume sector, March was a particularly strong month for cannabis securities that trade on OTC Markets.

Six of the top 10 most active securities in March on the OTCQX Best Market, the top trading tier, were cannabis companies.

Investors were likely cheering the bevy of positive headlines that came out of the industry throughout the month. Despite New Jersey canceling a vote on whether to legalize the drug, cannabis took a big step forward in March with the SAFE Banking Act. The bill, which would allow financial institutions to work with marijuana businesses, advanced to markup in the House Financial Services Committee. This is the furthest a cannabis-related banking bill has ever advanced in Congress.

On top of that, legendary hedge fund manager Nelson Peltz gave one of the biggest endorsements of cannabis investing to date when he joined the board of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB).

The top 10 most active securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets are listed below. What’s interesting is how large the month-over-month increases in volume were for some of these securities. Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) had nearly $179 million in dollar volume in March, a 1,023 percent increase from February.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) traded over $134 million in dollar volume, a 107 percent increase from February. Additionally, CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) saw a 168 percent month-over-month increase in volume on the OTCQB Venture Market.

Rounding out the most active securities on the OTCQX Market, Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF), Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF), Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ACRGF), and Medmen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) combined for over $435 million in dollar volume last month.

Other Most Active OTCQX And OTCQB Securities In March

Cannabis isn’t the only industry represented among the most active OTCQX and OTCQB securities in March. As we’ve seen in past months, multi-nationals like Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY), BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQ), and Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) were among the most-active securities for the month, as was the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC).

Multiple common and preferred share classes of mortgage liquidity providers Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA), and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) were highly traded as well, continuing a recent theme.

March’s Top 10 Most Active OTCQX Securities

Company Name Country March Dollar Volume Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) Switzerland $625,451,329 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) U.S. $184,040,339 BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) France $182,954,009 Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) U.S. $178,986,927 Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) U.S. $134,445,532 Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF) Canada $119,163,368 Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) France $113,653,691 Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) U.S. $112,221,863 Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ACRGF) U.S. $104,114,909 Medmen Enterprises (OTCQX: MMNFF) U.S. $100,063,955

March’s Top 10 Most Active OTCQB Securities

Company Name Country March Dollar Volume Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) U.S. $327,891,379 Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS) U.S. $220,132,923 Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) U.S. $201,042,290 CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) U.S. $182,785,470 Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) U.S. $144,340,448 KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) U.S. $68,245,812 Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKM) U.S. $56,735,988 NaturalShrimp Incorporated (OTCQB: SHMP) U.S. $50,444,586) Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAN) U.S. $30,313,950 MPM Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: MPMQ) U.S. $28,017,408

