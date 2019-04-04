Canadian cannabis company iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTC: ITHUF) announced Thursday that its U.S. subsidiary is entering into a licensing agreement with Blissiva, a medical cannabis company focused on products developed specifically for women.

What Happened

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, iAnthus will manufacture, market and sell various Blissiva products in its markets and now has the exclusive right to launch Blissiva across the United States.

The company's first product, the Balance Pen, was formulated to help women combat stresss and anxiety.

The first Blissiva product will be launched in Maryland April 20, according to the announcement. The company will first introduce the Balance Pen in Health for Life dispensaries in Baltimore, Bethesda and White Marsh and at the Greenhouse Wellness dispensary in Ellicott City.

Overall, iAnthus has 45 dispensaries in Maryland. It said it will also take advantage of its distribution network to provide access to the product throughout the state.

Why It's Important

Women represent one of the largest demographics among cannabis consumers in the U.S.

The agreement with Blissiva will allow iAnthus to better position itself in an underrepresented niche, as there are just a handful of companies across the U.S. targeting women and even fewer companies providing medical cannabis products for them.

What's Next

Aside from the Balance Pen, which was sold out in six weeks after its October 2018 launch, Blissiva said it is also working on a line of additional products for women's health, wellness and recreation.

Photo courtesy of Blissiva.