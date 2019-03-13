Chelsea Handler Invests In Cannabis Content Company Civilized

A month after announcing plans to enter the retail cannabis space, comedian Chelsea Handler has taken another step in the cannabis industry and invested in cannabis-focused content company and lifestyle brand Civilized. The details regarding the investment weren't released.

Handler and Civilized have established a solid relationship since 2018. She worked on a number of projects with Civilized and appeared in a series of Civilized events across Canada and the United States. Civilized and Handler conducted a tour titled "A Civilized Conversation with Chelsea Handler" across Canada last year.

Back in February 2018, Handler announced plans to release a line of cannabis. The best-selling author, comedian and activist said on her Instagram page she was picking a grow somewhere in California.

Last month, while attending the launch of the Canndescent vape pen as a guest speaker, Handler told The Hollywood Reported she entered into an agreement with San Francisco-based cannabis operator NorCal Cannabis to develop her own cannabis line.

Why It's Important

Chelsea Handler is a major personality and her involvement in the industry gives it a strong advocate. Her close relationship with Civilized will allow the company to create more unique content and further establish its presence in the cannabis events space.

More and more companies are joining forces with notorious personalities to leverage both their knowledge and their brands in order to expand their popularity among consumers and enter new product categories. Only a couple of weeks ago, Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) hired Martha Stewart in an advisory role to collaborate on a line of CBD products.

Photo credit: David Shankbone, Wikimedia