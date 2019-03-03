Flowr Corp (OTC: FLWPF), a Canadian cannabis company focused on premium products, said it hired celebrated chef Ryan Reed to launch a line of signature edible cannabis products under its Flowr brand.

What Happened

Reed will work closely with Flowr's R&D team to research and develop high-quality edibles that would be aimed at premium clients, in-line with the company strategy that Chairman Steve Klein and CEO Vinay Tolia discussed in an interview in September.

The hiring of Reed complements Flowr's sizable commitment to research and development. The company is developing a state-of-the-art R&D facility and has partnered with Hawthorne Canada, a subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE: SMG). The 50,000-square-foot facility is located in Kelowna, British Columbia, and Flowr plans to develop and test Hawthorne cultivation systems — such as lights, fertilization and irrigation systems — in the facility. Hawthorne is funding the construction, which is expected to be completed in summer.

In addition, Flowr said it engaged communications and advisory firm ICR to enhance its investor and media relations and corporate communications program.

Why It's Important

With the cannabis market attracting more businesses, a separate niche of companies has grown that is focused on premium products as a competitive advantage.

Canada is working on developing rules and guidelines for edible products that are expected to become available by October. In the meantime, companies like Flowr are investing heavily in developing market-ready edibles.

