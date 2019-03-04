Leafly, a platform that provides information about cannabis products, announced Monday that it's appointed longtime Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) executive Tim Leslie as its CEO.

What Happened

Tim Leslie worked at Amazon for 20 years and played a crucial role in the development of various Amazon ventures, including Prime Video, according to Leafly.

Prior to joining the cannabis website, Leslie served as vice president of Amazon Prime Video International, helping the platform launch in more than 200 countries and regions around the world.

As Leafly CEO, Leslie will help one of the most trusted cannabis brands further expand around the world, the company said.

The platform has over 20 million monthly online sessions, 9 million monthly active users and 1.3 million crowd-sourced strain, product, and dispensary reviews. Aside from English, Leafly is also available in Spanish, French and German.

Why It's Important

As the cannabis industry is gaining traction, more companies are hiring veterans from established and successful companies in other industries in key functions to spearhead their growth. Only recently, Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) appointed Apple Retail and Forever 21 veteran Michael Kramer as its CFO and former Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) employee Ben Cook as its COO.

