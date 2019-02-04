Specialty retailer GrowGeneration Corp (OTC: GRWG) announced Monday that it has bought certain assets of BWGS, LLC., including all of the latter's branded products.

What Happened

GrowGen operates a chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers for commercial and home growers. The company has 21 locations across the U.S. BWGS is a wholesale distributor of a variety of products, including grow lighting, hydroponics, tools and solutions for pest and atmospheric control.

In addition to buying BWGS's branded products, GrowGen also purchased its entire inventory.

Why It's Important

The acquisition of BWGS's assets will allow the company to increase its ability to supply branded products to customers, GrowGen CEO Darren Lampert said in a statement. The company will have a line of private label products at affordable prices.

In the near term, the transaction should have a positive impact on margins and profitability, Lampert said.

