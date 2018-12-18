Market Overview

Medical Cannabis Consumers
New Frontier Data  
December 18, 2018 12:11pm   Comments
12-7-2018-cannabit-infographic.jpg

  • More than 3,000 self-identifying cannabis consumers nationwide participated in New Frontier Data’s 2018 Cannabis Consumer Survey.
  • Nearly 1/3 (32%) of participants described themselves as medical consumers, while more than 2/3 (68%) called themselves recreational consumers.
  • Overall, 1/3 (33%) of cannabis consumers reported using it only recreationally, while 10% said they used it exclusively for medical purposes
  • Among medical consumers, nearly 2/3 (66%) used cannabis to manage pain, with 38% describing pain management as their primary reason for using it; almost half (48%) had used it in place of a prescription pain medication, while 41% did to replace an over-the-counter pain medication.
  • Pain management was commonly cited among recreational consumers, too — 30% listed it as a reason to use cannabis.

    • You can purchase this report here.

Posted-In: Canabis cannabis industry medical New Frontier DataCannabis News Markets

 

