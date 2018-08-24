Significant Growth Is Expected With Branded Marijuana-Derived CBD Products

The CBD Report 2018: Industry Outlook, details how the U.S. CBD industry grew nearly 40 percent in 2017, reaching $367 million in sales across both hemp-derived and marijuana-derived markets.

For the first time in 2017, U.S. hemp-derived CBD products outsold marijuana-derived CBD products.

Marijuana-derived CBD branded sales grew from $64M in 2016 to $118M in 2017, a one-year increase of 84 percent. They will account for nearly 80 percent of the market versus flower by 2020.

The anticipated rollout of Epidiolex in September will open the pharmaceutical channel; by 2022 the juvenile epilepsy treatment will account for approximately 1/3 of the total CBD market, netting estimated sales of over $625M.

