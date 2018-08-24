Significant Growth Is Expected With Branded Marijuana-Derived CBD Products
The CBD Report 2018: Industry Outlook, details how the U.S. CBD industry grew nearly 40 percent in 2017, reaching $367 million in sales across both hemp-derived and marijuana-derived markets.
- For the first time in 2017, U.S. hemp-derived CBD products outsold marijuana-derived CBD products.
- Marijuana-derived CBD branded sales grew from $64M in 2016 to $118M in 2017, a one-year increase of 84 percent. They will account for nearly 80 percent of the market versus flower by 2020.
- The anticipated rollout of Epidiolex in September will open the pharmaceutical channel; by 2022 the juvenile epilepsy treatment will account for approximately 1/3 of the total CBD market, netting estimated sales of over $625M.
The post Significant Growth is Expected with Branded Marijuana-Derived CBD Products appeared first on New Frontier.
Posted-In: New Frontier DataCannabis Markets