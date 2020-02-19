Some Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Indices
- S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.6% to $338.75
- Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 1.07% to $237.24
- Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 0.54% to $294.54
- FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 0.78% to $42.46
- FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 0.47% to $58.52
Commodities
- United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) increased 2.56% to $11.21
- Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 0.29% to $151.31
Bonds
- 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.06% to $145.45
Industries
- Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 0.49% to $45.24
- Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 1.21% to $54.77
- Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 1.21% to $102.85
- Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 0.99% to $31.18
Stocks Higher
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) increased 2.84% to $57.8
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) increased 12.9% to $106.54
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) rose 27.31% to $36.05
Stocks Lower
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) decreased 1.26% to $118.17
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) fell 11.47% to $28.36
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) decreased 40.16% to $1.82
Upcoming Earnings
- ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.08 and revenue of $107,806,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $114,570,000 and the EPS to be at $0.05.
- Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.01 and revenue of $163,100,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $1,300,000,000 and the EPS to be at $1.0.
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.53 and revenue of $921,699,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $1,000,000,000 and the EPS to be at $1.74.
