BREAKING: Artie Minson Former WeWork And Time Warner Exec Named Pres & COO Of Cannabis Platform LeafLink

LeafLink, one of the world’s largest online wholesale cannabis platforms connecting over 10,000 licensed cannabis brands, retailers and distributors, announced that Artie Minson is joining as the company’s president and chief operating officer.

Minson will join LeafLink’s board of directors and report to co-founder and CEO Ryan G. Smith.

“Minson brings to LeafLink deep leadership experience in finance and operations, scaling businesses, deepening customer relationships, and managing technology-enabled businesses in regulated industries,” stated the company in a press release.

Minson will be responsible for managing operations, sales, marketing, customer service and corporate functions to scale the company’s technology services.

“I am thrilled to be joining LeafLink at such an important time for the company, our customers, the states we operate in and the industry,” Minson said.

“As states across the country embrace the health, economic and social gains associated with the normalization of medical and recreational cannabis, it is imperative that the cannabis ecosystem is supported by best-in-class technology products such as LeafLink. With over 40% market share and a unified technology platform that empowers operators to specialize and scale, LeafLink has helped bring the cannabis industry into the digital age, revolutionizing the way brands, distributors and retailers manage their operations,” explained the new COO.

“LeafLink's unified technology platform includes the industry's largest wholesale marketplace, most advanced supply-chain management solutions, best-in-class data and analytics tools as well as innovative payment and advertising solutions. Most importantly, Ryan, Zach, and the world-class investors at LeafLink have a clear goal of building a blue-chip technology company with industry-leading customer service and I am incredibly excited about joining the team as we execute against this incredible growth opportunity,” Minson concluded.

Experience In The C-Suite

Prior to joining LeafLink, Minson founded 715 Capital Partners, which provides early-stage capital and advice on strategy and operations to technology-enabled subscription businesses.

Minson’s prior roles include co-CEO, president, COO, and CFO of WeWork (NYSE:WE), CFO of Time Warner Cable (NYSE:TWC), and COO and CFO of AOL. Minson holds a Master’s in business administration from Columbia Business School and a BA in accounting from Georgetown University.

“Artie has an exceptional track record scaling and operating large-scale complex businesses in dynamic industries,“ said Smith, LeafLink’s CEO. “His partnership comes at a pivotal moment in the cannabis industry as legalization becomes the norm in states from coast to coast with LeafLink’s technology powering the space.”

Image By Ilona Szentivanyi.