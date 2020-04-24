Market Overview

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/24
FreightWaves  
April 24, 2020 2:49pm   Comments
Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/24

Freight Futures data to watch today:Spot Month Futures Settlement Prices

It was down session for Trucking Freight Futures as the market fell across the board for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004) fell 0.9% to $1.367 per mile, driven lower by pressure in the East. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) slid another $0.013, or 0.9%, to $1.467, while the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) fell 0.5% to $1.224 and the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) slipped 0.35%, to close at $1.410.

The East region was dragged lower primarily by the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004), which dropped $0.023, or 1.3%, to $1.76.  Over the past week, the contract has fallen $0.076, or 4.1%. Also weighing was the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004), which dropped $0.011 (0.67%) to $1.633. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202004) settled 0.4% lower to $1.009. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) fell 0.8% to $0.872, while the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) fell fractionally to $1.948. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004)  was down another $0.01, or 0.77%, to $1.292, and the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) inched lower to $1.157.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Map Watchlist


SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – Spot Month Futures Settlement Prices

Originally posted here...

 

Posted-In: freight futures Freightwaves SONARBinary Options News Futures Markets

