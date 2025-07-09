Elon Musk-Led Tesla Records 9% Surge in June Model Y Sales In China

Tesla Inc. TSLA recorded a 9.09% year-over-year jump in Model Y sales in the Chinese market during June, in line with the company's better-than-expected Q2 deliveries.

What Happened: The EV giant sold 44,848 units of the SUV in the Chinese market after experiencing a two-month decline in sales figures, data obtained by CnEVPost showed on Wednesday.

The Model Y sales increased by over 81% in June compared to May, the data showed. However, the Model Y's cumulative sales were down, as Tesla recorded 171,491 units sold, which is a 17.48% YoY decline.

Why It Matters: The news comes in despite Tesla experiencing a weak performance in sales during the week of June 30 to July 6 in China, as the company sold 5,010 units.

However, Tesla sales also surged in the UK, where the company recorded a 12% increase as the company delivered 7,189 units during Q2 2025. This coincides with Musk's decision to assume oversight of Tesla sales in Europe and the U.S. after Omead Afshar's exit from the company.

Elsewhere, amid the political turmoil resulting from rising tensions between Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump, experts have slammed the billionaire's decision to pursue his political ambitions via the "America Party."

