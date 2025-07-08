Tesla China Sales Plunge Over 75% In First Week Of July Despite Strong Q2 Deliveries

Tesla Inc. TSLA experienced a sharp drop in sales in the Chinese domestic car market during the week of June 30 to July 6, 2025.

Check out the current price of TSLA stock here.

What Happened: The EV giant recorded 5,010 new insured registrations in China, according to data compiled by influencer Roland Pircher on social media platform X on Tuesday.

The registrations this week dropped 75.8% from the preceding week's 20.7K registrations. Tesla sales are down 22.9% from the same time last year. However, the sales are up over 38% compared to Q2 2025.

Why It Matters: The news comes after Tesla recorded a better-than-estimated Q2 performance, with the EV giant delivering over 384,122 vehicles in the quarter. The deliveries were largely driven by the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla sales also picked up over 12% in the UK, with Elon Musk's company delivering over 7,189 units during Q2 2025, according to sales data released recently.

However, Tesla has had to deal with troubles stemming from Musk's political ambitions with the "America First" party as the company stock fell over 7% in 24 hours. The move has been criticized by experts.

Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum and Quality while scoring well on the Growth metric. However, the stock offers poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com