What Happened With Hong Kong-Based Top Financial's Stock Today?

TOP Financial Group Limited TOP shares soared on heavy volume Wednesday as shares of China-based companies continue to move higher following announcements of China's stimulus packages.

The Details: China has announced a bevy of stimulus measures aimed at reviving its economy over the past week. The broad measures include lower interest rates, additional liquidity for the banking system and reduced real estate purchase restrictions.

Additionally, China’s central bank will set up a swap facility that would give non-bank financial institutions access to at least $71 billion in funding to buy shares, in an effort aimed at stabilizing the country's stock market.

Top Financial Group is an online brokerage firm in Hong Kong specializing in trading local and overseas equities, futures, and options products. The company could benefit from increased capital in the markets resulting from China's intensive stimulus package.

Other Asian brokerage firms, including Futu Holdings Ltd. FUTU and Up Fintech Holding Ltd. TIGR, have also seen large price movements following the announcement of China's stimulus measures.

TOP Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Top Financial Group shares ended Wednesday's session 61.58% higher at $2.86. After-hours, shares were up 19.62% to $3.42.

