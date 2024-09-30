What Happened With Trump Media & Technology Stock Today?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT shares traded nearly 9% higher Monday as the stock continues to move on volatility ahead of the Presidential election.

The Details: Trump Media & Technology shares have gained more than 30% over the past five days as the lockup period expiration date passed.

Trump Media co-founders Andrew Litinsky and Wes Moss's United Atlantic Ventures sold over seven million shares of Trump Media last week. However, Trump maintained his plans not to sell his stake in the Truth Social parent and did not sell any shares.

What Else: Trump Media & Technology announced after Monday's closing bell that its custom-built content delivery network (CDN) is now operating from multiple geographic sites across the country.

“We’re pleased to report our CDN is operating excellently and is quickly enhancing,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. “With additional data centers expected to open soon, our TV streaming capabilities and content are expanding rapidly, consistent with Truth Social’s goal to become the unassailable fortress of free speech on the Internet.”

The content delivery network is currently accessible through the Truth Social platform and scheduled to be released soon as a stand-alone app. TMTG said it aims to create a robust TV streaming platform offering news, Christian content and family-friendly programming.

DJT Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Trump Media & Technology Group shares are up 1.68% at $16.32 after-hours after climbing 8.95% in Monday's regular trading session.

