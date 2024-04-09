Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Fall As Gold Hits New Peak - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Monday, April 8th, the U.S. stock markets ended essentially flat at the end of a volatile trading day. A solar eclipse diverted attention in anticipation of important inflation figures and the start of the first quarter earnings season.
Economic data showed that the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a key benchmark, increased by roughly four basis points to 4.42%.
Six of the S&P 500’s 11 main sectors ended the day down, with energy stocks experiencing the biggest percentage drop.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.03% to close at 38,892.80. The S&P 500 was down 0.04%, ending the day at 5,202.39, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.03%, finishing the session at 16,253.96.
Asian Markets Today
- On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended the trading day higher by 1.13% at 39,759.50, led by gains in the Automobiles & Parts, Chemical, Petroleum & Plastic, and Finance & Investment sectors.
- In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose by 0.45% to finish at 7,824.20, driven by increases in the Metals & Mining, Materials, and Resources sectors.
- India’s Nifty 50 closed lower by 0.10% at 22,642.75, and the Nifty 500 slid 0.14% to 20,790.70.
- China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.05% to 3,048.54, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 was down 0.08%, closing at 3,533.49.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.57%, concluding the day at 16,828.07.
Eurozone at 06:15 AM ET
- The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.29%.
- Germany’s DAX slid 0.65%.
- France’s CAC declined 0.56%.
- U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.01%.
Commodities at 06:15 AM ET
- Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.29% at $86.68/bbl, and Brent was up 0.34% at $90.69/bbl.
- Natural Gas was up 1.41% at $1.870.
- Gold was trading higher by 1.21% at $2,379.05, Silver gained 1.33% to $28.177, while Copper was up 0.43% at $4.2942.
- Gold prices edged up in Asia on Tuesday, staying near record highs due to strong safe-haven demand, as investors awaited further updates on U.S. inflation and interest rates.
US Futures at 06:15 AM ET
Dow futures were down 0.03%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 0.14%.
Forex at 06:15 AM ET
The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.09% to 104.05, USD/JPY was up 0.02% to 151.81, and USD/AUD slipped 0.28% to 1.5094.
Photo by Aleksandar Grozdanovski via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.