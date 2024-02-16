Hang Seng Index Set For Global Expansion With Prada, XPeng, And BeiGene On The Horizon

Loading... Loading...

Amid efforts to expand the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong’s stock benchmark, Prada PRDSY, XPeng XPEV, and BeiGene BGNE are anticipated to be included. The potential addition of foreign companies may signal a significant shift in the global market and boost the city’s stock market representation.

What Happened: The Hang Seng Index is expected to include more foreign companies and electric vehicle (EV) firms in its upcoming quarterly review, Bloomberg reported. The review results are due to be announced on Friday by Hang Seng Indexes Co.

Analysts have suggested that Chinese EV manufacturer XPeng Inc. and foreign companies listed in Hong Kong, including Prada SpA, could be among the potential candidates for inclusion in the stock benchmark.

Rebecca Sin, from Bloomberg Intelligence, believes that adding foreign stocks to the index could encourage more global companies to consider listing in Hong Kong. This development comes at a time when the city is grappling with a declining market. The Hang Seng index has witnessed a more than 6% drop this year, following its fourth consecutive annual loss in 2023. The healthcare sector, which remains significantly underrepresented with a market cap coverage of less than 50%, may also see additions such as BeiGene Ltd. and Innovent Biologics Inc.

Why It Matters: The potential inclusion of foreign companies in the HSI comes at a time when Hong Kong’s stock market is facing challenges due to various factors, including U.S. inflation fears roiling Asia-Pacific markets. This move could potentially boost the market’s global appeal, especially amid the backdrop of underperforming Chinese and Hong Kong markets, which some experts see as offering potential investment opportunities.

The move also reflects the growing significance of the Hong Kong stock market as a listing destination, a trend that has been underscored by the historic market valuation of NVIDIA Corporation which equaled the entire Chinese stock market in early February. This development could potentially further elevate Hong Kong’s status as a global financial hub.

