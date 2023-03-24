Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Model S and Model X will make their debut in South Korea at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show.

What Happened: Model S and Model X will feature at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show to be held next week on March 31, Tesla said on its website. The show will be conducted at Korea International Exhibition Center.

As a campaign exercise, Tesla is now offering a two-day, one-night test drive ticket for Model S or Model X to a selected few. Those interested may apply via the website starting March 24 till April 9.

Two will be selected from among those who applied on April 24 who will then get to rent the car for 2 days and a night.

“Be the First. Be the first to experience the wonders of everyday life with your new Model S or Model X,” Tesla said pertaining to the extended trial.

See Also: Best Stock Trading Software

The EV giant has stores and superchargers in South Korea. Both Model S and Model X are currently in the South Korean markets as well.

Early this year it was reported that individual South Koreans accumulated large stakes in Tesla throughout the pandemic. They have a combined holding of over $15 billion.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: South Korea Fines Tesla $2.2M On Violating False Advertisement Law