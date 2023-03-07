Thailand's Crypto Industry Gets Boost With Tax-Free Tokens

In an effort to benefit from the thriving digital asset industry, Thailand's government has approved the tax-free issuance of digital tokens for investment.

According to Reuters, companies that issue investment tokens will be exempted from corporate income tax and value-added tax (VAT).

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek announced on March 7 that companies can raise capital through investment tokens, in addition to traditional methods such as debentures.

The government expects that investment token offerings will generate 128 billion Thai baht (US$3.7 billion) over the next two years, although potential tax revenue losses are estimated at 35 billion baht ($1 million).

To clarify the taxation rules concerning crypto in the local market, Thai authorities have taken several measures. In early 2022, the government was considering implementing a 15% capital gains tax for investors, which was subsequently abandoned. Additionally, crypto traders were exempted from the 7% VAT on authorized exchanges.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand also introduced broader crypto regulations last year, prohibiting the use of cryptocurrencies for payments in March 2022. This tax-free issuance of digital tokens for investment comes as the Thai SEC continues its efforts to establish stricter crypto regulations for the protection of investors.

