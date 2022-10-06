ñol

The Only Developed Market Index In Positive Territory This Year Has Returned About 1% — It's Not In Europe Or America

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 2:06 AM | 1 min read

Singapore’s Straits Times Index has returned about 1% in 2022, and happens to be the only developed-market gauge in positive territory in dollar terms, reported Bloomberg.

In comparison, the MSCI World Index is down 22%, in what could be its worst year since the 2008 global financial crisis, the report said.

Read Also: How To Trade Us Stocks In Singapore

What Happened: Stocks and bonds have been equally hit this year as central banks across the world have opted for aggressive rate hikes to counter inflation.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500, has lost over 21% since the beginning of 2022. Other funds tracking global markets weren’t spared as well. The Vanguard European Stock Index Fund ETF VGK lost over 29% in the same period.

Expert TakeAlan Richardson, portfolio manager at Samsung Asset Management (HK) Ltd said Singapore’s performance correlates with the outperformance of value over growth, which is expected to continue as long as the U.S. Federal Reserve remains committed to bringing down inflation to the long-term target rate, according to the report.

Read Next: Alibaba, Nio, EV Stocks Fall: Hang Seng's Wednesday Rally Proves A Farce As Index Tracks Weaker Wall Street Close

Posted In: EurasiaMSCI World IndexSingaporeStraits Times IndexAsiaNewsSpecialty ETFsMarketsMediaETFs