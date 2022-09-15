Good Morning Everyone!
Remember, tough markets don’t last but tough investors do.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/14/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Yield curve remains inverted
10yr 3.4% - highest since 2011
2yr 3.8% - highest since 2007
Fed typically ends tightening after inversions…
…different this time…
Retail Sales +0.3% MoM (vs. 0.0% expected)
Retail sales ex autos dropped (-0.3% vs +0.1% expected) for first time this year
Regional manufacturing - contraction
NY Empire State Manufacturing -1.5 (vs. -13 expected)
Philly Fed Manufacturing Index -9.9 (vs. 2.8 expected)
Import prices -1% (vs. -1.2% expected)
Export prices -1.6% (vs. -1.2% expected)
US 30-year mortgage interest rate tops 6% for first time since 2008
Railroad strike - crisis averted
White House reaches tentative agreement
Would have been massive disruption to economy
27% of US freight moved by rail
Ports already bottlenecked:
And food shipments threatened:
Crude $87.5
China eases Covid restrictions in Chengdu (megacity, 21 million people)
BUT, growth projections have been declining
EIA small crude inventory build (2.4 million barrels)
Earnings None
CRYPTO UPDATE
And we finalized!— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 15, 2022
Happy merge all. This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem. Everyone who helped make the merge happen should feel very proud today.
Merge SUCCESSFUL: Ethereum ETH/USD switches to proof-of-stake
Initiated at 2:45 am EST, completed 13 min later
Nothing seems to have broken
Estimated to reduce blockchain’s power consumption by 99.95%
Move will drop new supply issuance of ETH by 90%
ETH mined per day down to 1,600 from 13,000
Miners replaced by validators
End-user experience unchanged
Focus will now be to grow scalability via rollups
