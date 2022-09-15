Good Morning Everyone!

Remember, tough markets don’t last but tough investors do.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/14/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Yield curve remains inverted

10yr 3.4% - highest since 2011

2yr 3.8% - highest since 2007

Fed typically ends tightening after inversions…

…different this time…

Retail Sales +0.3% MoM (vs. 0.0% expected)

Retail sales ex autos dropped (-0.3% vs +0.1% expected) for first time this year

Regional manufacturing - contraction

NY Empire State Manufacturing -1.5 (vs. -13 expected)

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index -9.9 (vs. 2.8 expected)

Import prices -1% (vs. -1.2% expected)

Export prices -1.6% (vs. -1.2% expected)

US 30-year mortgage interest rate tops 6% for first time since 2008

Railroad strike - crisis averted

White House reaches tentative agreement

Would have been massive disruption to economy

27% of US freight moved by rail

Ports already bottlenecked:

And food shipments threatened:

Crude $87.5

China eases Covid restrictions in Chengdu (megacity, 21 million people) BUT, growth projections have been declining

EIA small crude inventory build (2.4 million barrels)

Earnings None

CRYPTO UPDATE

And we finalized!



Happy merge all. This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem. Everyone who helped make the merge happen should feel very proud today. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 15, 2022

Merge SUCCESSFUL: Ethereum ETH/USD switches to proof-of-stake

Initiated at 2:45 am EST, completed 13 min later

Nothing seems to have broken

Estimated to reduce blockchain’s power consumption by 99.95%

Move will drop new supply issuance of ETH by 90%

ETH mined per day down to 1,600 from 13,000

Miners replaced by validators

End-user experience unchanged

Focus will now be to grow scalability via rollups

