Crisis Averted, Retail Sales, And Regional Manufacturing

by GRIT Capital, Benzinga Contributor
September 15, 2022 9:54 AM | 2 min read

Good Morning Everyone!

Remember, tough markets don’t last but tough investors do.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/14/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Yield curve remains inverted

  • 10yr 3.4% - highest since 2011

  • 2yr 3.8% - highest since 2007

  • Fed typically ends tightening after inversions…

  • …different this time…

Retail Sales +0.3% MoM (vs. 0.0% expected)

  • Retail sales ex autos dropped (-0.3% vs +0.1% expected) for first time this year

Regional manufacturing - contraction

  • NY Empire State Manufacturing -1.5 (vs. -13 expected)

  • Philly Fed Manufacturing Index -9.9 (vs. 2.8 expected)

Import prices -1% (vs. -1.2% expected)

Export prices -1.6% (vs. -1.2% expected)

US 30-year mortgage interest rate tops 6% for first time since 2008

Railroad strike - crisis averted

  • White House reaches tentative agreement

  • Would have been massive disruption to economy

  • 27% of US freight moved by rail

  • Ports already bottlenecked:

  • And food shipments threatened:

Crude $87.5

  • China eases Covid restrictions in Chengdu (megacity, 21 million people)

    • BUT, growth projections have been declining

  • EIA small crude inventory build (2.4 million barrels)

Earnings None

CRYPTO UPDATE

Merge SUCCESSFUL: Ethereum ETH/USD switches to proof-of-stake

  • Initiated at 2:45 am EST, completed 13 min later

  • Nothing seems to have broken

  • Estimated to reduce blockchain’s power consumption by 99.95%

  • Move will drop new supply issuance of ETH by 90%

  • ETH mined per day down to 1,600 from 13,000

  • Miners replaced by validators

  • End-user experience unchanged

  • Focus will now be to grow scalability via rollups

MEME OF THE DAY

 

