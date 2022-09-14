Good Morning Everyone!
Yesterday the S&P made history by falling 4% in a single trading day with the VIX closing the same day under 30. Remember, tough times don’t last but tough investors do.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/13/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
QQQ QQQ had their worst day since March 2020 yesterday but in reality, the market just gave back recent gains
Yesterday’s move brings us back to Tuesday after the long weekend levels (no panic)
Volumes were slightly higher than the 20-day moving average
10yr 3.4%
U.S. PPI decreased 0.1% m-o-m to 8.7%
Numbers are in-line with expectations
No impact on yields this morning
US$ 109
C$ 75.8
VIX 27
Crude 87 flat
API weekly numbers for Crude and product inventories were mixed
Biden administration leaked that they would start to buy crude for the strategic reserves at under $80
Ongoing discussions in Europe on the market structure for gas and power windfall profit tax
IEA reduced it’s 2022 global demand outlook by 110,000 b/d
China
The Beijing government announced on Monday that employees and students must show a negative test taken within the previous 48 hours to return to work and school on Tuesday after the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
That led to chaos on Tuesday morning when commuters found subway gates would not open because they could not verify their Covid-19 tests.
Reuters stating that Moderna CEO is talking with the Chinese government to supply vaccine to the country
CRYPTO UPDATE
Crypto dominance
Since June:
Bitcoin BTC/USD dominance down to 39.1% from 47.5%
Ethereum ETH/USD dominance up to 20.5% from 16%
BTC - ETH perpetual funding rate spread
Near all-time high
Traders heavily short ETH vs BTC
Hedging ahead of Merge
Source: DailyShot/Glassnode
