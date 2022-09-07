Good Morning Everyone!

Good Morning Everyone! Remember, the most important meme stock on the planet reports today. Here's what analysts are saying about GameStop:

SELL: 3 Wall Street Banks

HOLD: 1 Wall Street Banks

BUY: 12.5 million Wallstreetbets Apes

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/6/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Conference Season has begun (Goldman & Barclays today)

Some pre-announcements from conferences but certainly not all

Newell Brands NWL negatively pre-announced

Church & Dwight CHD top line guidance cut

10yr 3.3%

2 p.m. Fed Beige Book

Whisper number for the September 21 FOMC meeting is now 75-point hike

This shift from 50 to 75 points is helping drive the U.S. dollar higher

U.S. dollar to:

Euro 1.01

Yen 144.8

British pound 0.87

Canadian 1.32

Crude 86 (-1%)

U.S. Joe Manchin’s plan to fast-track federal approvals of energy projects heads to Congress this month

China China Trade was weaker in August with both imports and exports coming in below consensus. China’s crude oil imports were 9.5 mm bbl, down 9.4% y-o-y

Russia President Putin said that Russia would not supply crude oil, refined products or natural gas to any countries that introduce price caps on Russian Commodities



Apple AAPL

1 p.m. iPhone 14 launch

CRYPTO UPDATE

Binance vs. USDC

Binance will stop supporting stablecoin USDC

USDC = world’s 2nd largest stablecoin

BNB (Binance stablecoin) = 3rd largest

Yesterday’s sell-off sparked highest BTC liquidations since August 2018

BTC’s BTC/USD put/call ratio is elevated while ETH’s ETH/USD is moving down

