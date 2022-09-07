Good Morning Everyone!
Good Morning Everyone! Remember, the most important meme stock on the planet reports today. Here's what analysts are saying about GameStop:
SELL: 3 Wall Street Banks
HOLD: 1 Wall Street Banks
BUY: 12.5 million Wallstreetbets Apes
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/6/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Conference Season has begun (Goldman & Barclays today)
-
Some pre-announcements from conferences but certainly not all
-
Newell Brands NWL negatively pre-announced
-
Church & Dwight CHD top line guidance cut
10yr 3.3%
-
2 p.m. Fed Beige Book
-
Whisper number for the September 21 FOMC meeting is now 75-point hike
-
This shift from 50 to 75 points is helping drive the U.S. dollar higher
U.S. dollar to:
-
Euro 1.01
-
Yen 144.8
-
British pound 0.87
-
Canadian 1.32
Crude 86 (-1%)
-
U.S.
-
Joe Manchin’s plan to fast-track federal approvals of energy projects heads to Congress this month
-
-
China
-
China Trade was weaker in August with both imports and exports coming in below consensus.
-
China’s crude oil imports were 9.5 mm bbl, down 9.4% y-o-y
-
-
Russia
-
President Putin said that Russia would not supply crude oil, refined products or natural gas to any countries that introduce price caps on Russian Commodities
-
Apple AAPL
-
1 p.m. iPhone 14 launch
CRYPTO UPDATE
Binance vs. USDC
-
Binance will stop supporting stablecoin USDC
-
USDC = world’s 2nd largest stablecoin
-
BNB (Binance stablecoin) = 3rd largest
Yesterday’s sell-off sparked highest BTC liquidations since August 2018
BTC’s BTC/USD put/call ratio is elevated while ETH’s ETH/USD is moving down
These are the tickers dominating the news headlines:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month