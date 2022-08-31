Shares of BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDF fell more than 12% on Wednesday morning Hong Kong session after Warren Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway BRK trimmed its stake in the company.

What Happened: Berkshire sold 1.33 million shares of BYD at an average price of HK$277.1016 (about $47 million), with the group now owning 218.719 million shares, cutting its stake to 19.92% from 20.04%, as per an exchange filing.

Also Read: Tech Giant Baidu Falls 7% On Revenue Drop: Chinese PMI Data, Sluggish Wall Street Drag Hong Kong Stocks

Earnings: BYD’s first-half gross profit had more than tripled to nearly 3.6 billion yuan ($521 million), driven by rapid growth in sales volume that helped it partially offset inflationary pressure from raw materials. Revenue in the same period rose 65.71% to 150.6 billion yuan, led by strong sales.

Expert Take: Yang Liu, Atlantis Investment’s chairperson and chief investment officer told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” the latest move could be “warning signs that the market may be [coming] to a big correction.”

“There is too much uncertainty, and I think [Buffett] got a little bit nervous,” she said.

“Maybe this recession in front of us for the U.S. economy and also a weaker Chinese consumption altogether brings down investors’ confidence to a larger scale."

Read Next: China's ICBC, World's Biggest Bank By Assets, Sees H1 Net Income Jump To Nearly $25B: Here's Its Outlook