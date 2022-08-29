India Looks Poised To Lose Crown of World's Fastest-Growing Major Economy, Economists Say

India may soon lose its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy, according to economists.
What Happened: India's growth pace is expected to more than halve this quarter compared to strong double-digit economic growth in the last quarter, Reuters reported citing a poll of economists. The growth will further slow towards the end of the year as interest rates rise.
The report noted that Asia's third-largest economy is grappled with a high unemployment rate and inflation — which has been running above the country's central bank tolerance level all year and would continue to be the same way for the rest of the year.
See Also: 'Crypto Safe Haven' Singapore Mulls New Rules That Would Make It Tougher Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin
"Even as India remains the fastest-growing major economy, domestic consumption will perhaps not be strong enough to drive growth further as unemployment remains high and real wages are at a record low level," said Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale, told the publication.
Economists expect the country's growth this quarter to slow sharply to an annual 6.2% from a median forecast of 15.2% in the April-June quarter. It is expected to further decelerate to 4.5% in October-December.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee pulled back from a record low on Monday due to likely dollar sales from the Reserve Bank of India. The local unit had fallen to a record low of INR 80.12 in the first couple of minutes of trade.
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.