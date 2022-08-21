SoftBank CFO Says Alibaba Share Sale Was To 'Instantly Show' Investors Finances Were Solid: Report

SoftBank Group Corp’s SFTBY finance chief has said its stake sale in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA was meant to “instantly show” investors its finances were strong after registering a record loss of $23 billion in the second quarter, the Financial Times reported.
“In times like this, it is critical as an investment group to instantly show that our financial strength is rock solid,” Yoshimitsu Goto said in an interview with FT.
Also Read: SoftBank Expects Windfall Gain of $34B From Alibaba Stake Sale: Report
The Objective: According to Goto, the move was aimed at mirroring the previous sale of some of SoftBank’s most prized holdings, which started when the pandemic led to a crash in its share price in March 2020. This included stakes in its domestic mobile unit and U.S. carrier T-Mobile US Inc TMUS, he said, according to the report.
“Just like two-and-a-half years ago, we wanted to show the world that we can do something like this because we are financially resilient. That was our objective,” Goto said.
Major Concerns: One of the major concerns shared by investors and analysts was SoftBank risked a breach of one of its financial covenants with its lenders. According to the covenant, the firm must not report two consecutive years of losses, the report said. SoftBank witnessed a 1.7 trillion yen net loss in the year to March 2022.
“Our decision has nothing to do with the financial covenant. There are countless ways for us to address the covenant issue,” Goto stated in the interview.
Price Action: SFTBY shares slid 4% to $20.71 on Friday, before gaining 1.4% in after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.