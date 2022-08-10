SoftBank Expects Windfall Gain of $34B From Alibaba Stake Sale: Report

- SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY looks to post a 4.6 trillion yen ($34.1 billion) gain from settling forward contracts for Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA stock, Bloomberg reports.
- It is a far more considerable windfall than previously reported.
- SoftBank's board approved the early physical settlement of prepaid forward contracts corresponding to 242 million American Depositary Receipts.
- SoftBank's stake in Alibaba would fall to 14.6% from 23.7% as of the end of June after the settlement.
- Recently, SoftBank sold about a third of its stake in Alibaba through prepaid forward contracts this year, raising $22 billion in cash.
- SoftBank has sold more than 50% of its stake in Alibaba through these contracts, which could reduce its holding in the e-commerce giant below the threshold required to hold a board seat.
- The dwindling fortunes of the Chinese tech shares have prompted concerns over the stake selloff.
- SoftBank analysts flagged concerns about SoftBank going private following record quarterly losses fueled by the tech sector meltdown.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.83% at $89.52 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
