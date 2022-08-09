Nio Inc NIO has started allowing its customers to test drive its new SUV ES7 post locking in orders beginning Aug. 2, reported the CnEVPost.

Cities: Test drives of the SUV became available in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Xi'an, and Dongguan, according to information shared by the Nio App, as per the report.

Nio reportedly said the first group of customers who took part in the test drives were primarily those who first reserved the Nio ES7 and those who finished their order lock-in.

More cities will start opening up for the test drives this week, according to the report.

Pricing: The ES7 is Nio's first SUV based on the NT 2.0 platform. First deliveries are expected to begin on Aug. 28, according to CnEVPost.

The ES7's standard range version, with a 75-kWh battery pack, is reportedly priced at RMB468,000 ($69,870) without considering subsidies. Consumers who buy it through BaaS, a battery rental service, will pay RMB398,000, along with a monthly battery rental fee of RMB980.

The ES7, with a 100-kWh long-range battery pack, is priced at RMB526,000 without considering subsidies. Under the BaaS plan, it is priced at RMB398,000, with a monthly battery rental fee of RMB1,680, the report said.

