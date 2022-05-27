Is Chinese EV Maker Nio Planning To Manufacture In US?

Nio, Inc. NIO is reportedly planning to build its vehicles in the U.S., the CnEVPost reported, citing an exclusive report from Shanghai-based Chinese media outlet Yicai.

Nio is looking out to recruit personnel for several manufacturing positions in the U.S. and build a plant in the country, Yicai said, citing sources.

The manufacturing positions for which Nio is said to be recruiting include manufacturing park planning experts, body craft experts, overseas planning and infrastructure experts, and overseas logistics project managers.

The Shanghai-based electric vehicle maker is currently planning the assembly of completely knocked-down and semi knocked-down kits in the United States.

Benzinga's email to Nio for a confirmation went unanswered, as of press time.

Nio now has an R&D center for autonomous driving in San Jose, California, which serves as its Northern American headquarters as well as its advanced research and innovation center.

The company's manufacturing is currently handled at the plant operated in Hefei by its manufacturing partner JAC. A second plant is all set to come up at the NeoPark, also in Hefei.

Price Action: In premarket trading Friday, Nio shares were slipping 0.75% to $15.91, according to Benzinga Pro data.