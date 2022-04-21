Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA rivals and U.S.-listed Chinese electric automakers Nio Inc. NIO, Xpeng Inc XPEV, and Li Auto Inc LI traded significantly lower in the Hong Kong on Thursday.
|Stocks
|Movement (+/-)
|Nio
|-5.44%
|Xpeng
|-5.15%
|Li Auto
|-4.07%
The stocks also had a subdued closing in the U.S. Markets on Wednesday.
The Macro Factors: This came amid a weaker Hong Kong market, where the overall benchmark Hang Seng index fell almost 2%, touching more than a one-month low.
According to SCMP, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping is set to deliver a speech via a video link at the annual Boao Forum, where he is expected to offer clues on the state of the economy as the new COVID-19 wave forced authorities to lock down the financial hub of Shanghai.
Mark Mobius, a fund manager focused on emerging markets said on Wednesday that the negative risks faced by China stocks may have played out fully, and a bottom is near.
Photo courtesy: Xpeng
