QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nio, Xpeng Fall Over 5%: What's Weighing On Hong Kong EV Stocks Today?

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 21, 2022 12:24 AM | 1 min read

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA rivals and U.S.-listed Chinese electric automakers Nio Inc. NIOXpeng Inc XPEV, and Li Auto Inc LI traded significantly lower in the Hong Kong on Thursday.

How Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Are Faring In Hong Kong Today
Stocks Movement (+/-)
Nio -5.44%
Xpeng -5.15%
Li Auto -4.07%

The stocks also had a subdued closing in the U.S. Markets on Wednesday.

The Macro Factors: This came amid a weaker Hong Kong market, where the overall benchmark Hang Seng index fell almost 2%, touching more than a one-month low.

According to SCMP, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping is set to deliver a speech via a video link at the annual Boao Forum, where he is expected to offer clues on the state of the economy as the new COVID-19 wave forced authorities to lock down the financial hub of Shanghai.

Mark Mobius, a fund manager focused on emerging markets said on Wednesday that the negative risks faced by China stocks may have played out fully, and a bottom is near.

Photo courtesy: Xpeng

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Chinese EV Stockselectric vehiclesEVsHang SengHong Kong stock marketAsiaNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas