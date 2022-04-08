Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese electric automakers and Tesla, Inc TSLA rivals Nio Inc NIO, Xpeng Inc XPEV, and Li Auto Inc LI fell for the third day in a row in Hong Kong on Friday.

Here’s How Tesla Rival Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Are Performing In HK Markets Today Stocks Movement (+/-) Nio -6.00% Xpeng -5.87% Li Auto -4.79%

Macro Factors: Amid rising COVID-19 cases and a subdued outlook for auto manufacturers in China, the Chinese EV–makers' shares echoed similar notes on US exchanges. The surge in cases has led companies in China to reduce 2022 projections.

The overall Hang Seng Index was also trading on a muted note at 10:50 a.m. Hong Kong time. Its Asian peers SGX Nifty and Shanghai's SSE Composite Index expressed similar sentiments.

Company In News: Nio has increased its stake in the joint venture with Jianghuai Automobile Group Co (JAC) to 50%, a year after the new company was established, according to the CnEVPost report.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nio fell 6%, Li Auto shed 4% in U.S. markets, and Xpeng, after hiccups, ended Thursday 2% lower.