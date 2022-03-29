Vietnam Takes Deep Dive In Crypto To Develop Legal Bitcoin Framework: Is It The Next El Salvador?

Vietnam is researching cryptocurrencies and their impact as it prepares to build a legal framework that could integrate digital assets such as Bitcoin BTC/USD into its digital economy.

What Happened: Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai ordered the country’s Ministry of Finance to research the implementation of a crypto legal framework alongside the Ministries of Justice, Information and Communications and the State Bank of Vietnam, according to a Monday report by local news outlet Vietnamnet.

This step is particularly noteworthy when considering that the nation's central bank banned the use of Bitcoin as a means of payment in 2017, while leaving crypto trading and holding legal.

Vietnam's government first started looking into cryptocurrencies when in August 2017 (the year of the Bitcoin payment ban) Nguyen Xuan Phuc — who was at the time the country's prime minister — issued Decision 1255 which was looking to establish a crypto legal framework. Khai is now building on that decree by ordering the asset class to be studied more in-depth and establishing how long the development of a legal framework would take.

BTC Price Action: As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at about $47,800 after seeing its price increase by about 1% over the last 24 hours.