First Tesla, Nio Rival Running On Huwaei's Software Begins Retail EV Deliveries
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2022 1:18am   Comments
Chinese automaker Seres has started retail deliveries of its AITO M5 hybrid electric vehicle, the first to run on telecom giant Huawei’s Harmony operating system, state-backed media Global Times reported on Sunday.

What Happened: The AITO M5, which is expected to compete with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and other EV rivals, began retail deliveries in Shanghai on Saturday, according to Global Times, which cited the company and local media reports. 

The electric hybrid will be delivered to 36 cities, the report said, adding that Huawei’s OS equips the AITO M5 with intelligent driver assistance, a split-screen, among many other smart features.

See Also: Huawei Targets Over $1B On Self-Driving, EV Technologies R&D, Amid Claims Of Beating Tesla: Bloomberg

Why It Matters: Huawei has previously said it does not plan to make cars on its own but provide the key OS to different automakers interested in launching their own electric hybrids. 

The privately held firm aims to leverage its foray into the automotive space to offset an over-reliance on consumer electronics. Last year, Huawei said it would invest over $1 billion in researching autonomous driving and electric-car technologies.

Photo Courtesy: Huawei

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: AITO M5 China electric vehiclesNews Retail Sales Global Tech Media

