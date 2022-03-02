Cannabis Flowers For Treating Chronic Pain Now Available In New Zealand As Tea

New Zealand's first "legal weed" has arrived in pharmacies in the form of tea via an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Australian Natural Therapeutics Group (ANTG), reported local media.

The firm received approval from the Ministry of Health to sell its products to patients with chronic pain and a prescription.

In February, the Ministry of Health of New Zealand issued guidance on two new medicinal cannabis products that have been verified as meeting the minimum quality standard. Authorized products now include ANTG’s “Mariposa,” “Eve” and “Rocky,” tea preparations for oral consumption.

ANTG’s stated it is the first company able to legally sell dried flowers in New Zealand, which will be accessed through New Zealand’s NUBU Pharmaceuticals.

“ANTG entered into a partnership agreement with NUBU Pharmaceuticals in May last year,” reported Hemp Gazzette.

“It’s a historic moment in medicine for both countries, with our verifications meaning New Zealand patients can finally visit their GP to request alternatives for conditions such as chronic pain and many more,” said ANTG CEO Matt Cantelo.

"This is a great day for New Zealand, just across the Tasman they've had dried flowers available to be prescribed by doctors for at least two to three years - we've been waiting a long time for this," said Mark Hotu, co-founder of Green Doctors, a Medicinal Cannabis clinic.

Photo by David Peterson via Pixabay.