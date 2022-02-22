 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ukraine Crisis Boosts Gold Names: A Gold Name Hits Our System's Top Ten For The First Time Since 2020
David Pinsen , Portfolio Armor, Benzinga Contributor  
 
February 22, 2022 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Ukraine Crisis Boosts Gold Names: A Gold Name Hits Our System's Top Ten For The First Time Since 2020

Ukraine Crisis Boosts Gold Miners

A few days ago, we posted Russian journalist Anatoly Karlin's assessment that there was an 85% chance of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Subsequently, we posted a follow up noting that a missing piece--a casus belli--had fallen into place. 

Now, the President of the United States has predicted that Russia will invade Ukraine. 

The increasing certainty of war breaking out there seems to have finally given a boost to gold names including the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX). That was enough for our system, which gauges stock and options market sentiment, to put GDX into its top ten on Friday. 

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor on 2/18/2022. 

GDX represents a new theme in our top ten, which this year has often included industrial commodities names such as the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSE: JO) and the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares ETF (NYSE: GUSH), chip names such as Nvidia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA), and post-COVID reopenning names such as United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL). 

The Possibility Of A False Breakout

As Sprott Money suggested on Friday though ("Gold Breaks Out To The Upside"), there is a possibility this has been a false breakout for GDX:

GDX

The bullish flag structure that I cited in each of the past 2 weeks has certainly come to fruition. GDX sliced through resistance at its red downtrend line and the 200MA and has broken the prior high of 34.48 back in November. However, it needs to close above 34.48. A drop back down below there would signal a fake breakout which is bearish.

In Case We're Wrong About GDX

In the event our system is wrong about GDX and this has been a false breakout, below are a couple of ways longs can limit their downside risk over the next several months. 

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 1,000 shares of GDX against a greater-than-25% decline by mid-June. 

This and subsequent screen captures are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

The cost here was $510, or 1.48% of position value, calculated conservatively, based on the ask price of the puts (in practice you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). 

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 30% between now and mid-June, this was the optimal collar to hedge against a >25% drop over the same time frame as of Friday's close. 

Here the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $80 when opening this collar, assuming, to be conservative, that you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. 

The Best Hedge Against A Market Drop

Although gold and oil names may rally further in the event Russia invades Ukraine, if you're concern is protecting your stock portfolio against a market downturn, the best hedge against that would be to buy optimal puts on index ETFs that correlate closely with your stocks, such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSE: SPY). 

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles (GDX + GUSH)

A Look At Some Investment Considerations Amid Russian Invasion
4 Inverse Energy ETFs To Watch As Russia Invades Ukraine
Here's Your Casus Belli: A Missing Piece In The Lead Up To A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Falls Into Place. Investment Implications Of War In Ukraine.
Super Bowl LVI: Betting On MGM - Our Bet For Super Bowl 56.
How To Not Get Crushed: Investing Cautiously Ahead Of The Fed's Rate Tightening.
Turning Slightly Bearish: A Bearish ETF Hits Our Top Ten Names. How To Handle Market Inflection Points.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributors UkraineAsia Commodities Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com