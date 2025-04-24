Google To Remote Workers — Return To Office 3 Days A Week Or Take A Buyout: Report

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google is reportedly telling some remote employees to adopt a hybrid schedule or accept a voluntary exit package as part of a broader cost-cutting effort.

What Happened: Several teams within Google have notified remote workers that their jobs may be at risk if they do not begin working from the office at least three days per week, reported CNBC, citing internal documents.

The directive applies even to employees who were previously approved for fully remote work.

Units including Google Technical Services and People Operations are enforcing stricter in-office requirements. Workers living within 50 miles of a Google office must now follow a hybrid schedule or face job elimination.

In some cases, the company is offering one-time relocation payments to employees who agree to move closer to an office.

Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini said the policy is being implemented at the team level rather than across the company.

"In-person collaboration is an important part of how we innovate and solve complex problems," she said in a statement to the publication.

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It’s Important: The shift follows voluntary exit programs announced earlier this year, affecting groups such as Android, Chrome, Fitbit, and Nest, where remote status was reportedly a factor in restructuring decisions.

Last year in October, during a town hall meeting, Google had assured employees it would not adopt the strict return-to-office policy implemented by Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. MSFT has reportedly introduced updated performance management policies, which include a two-year rehire ban for employees deemed underperforming.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc. Class A shares ended Wednesday at $155.35, gaining 2.56%, and edged up another 0.30% in after-hours trading. Class C shares closed at $157.72, up 2.48%, with a further after-hours increase of 0.43%, based on Benzinga Pro data.

