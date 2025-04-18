April 18, 2025 6:57 AM 2 min read

Tesla Price Target Slashed To $275 By Barclays Amid Margin Woes, But Elon Musk's FSD Push Could Lift Sentiment

by Namrata Sen Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Barclays has revised its price target for Tesla Inc. TSLA from $325 to $275, attributing the downgrade to weak fundamentals.

What Happened: Barclays, led by analyst Dan Levy, maintained an equal weight rating on Tesla’s stock but lowered the price target following a review of Tesla’s Q1 performance, as reported by Investing.com. Barclays believes that, despite the downgrade, the market could respond positively if sentiment around Tesla improves — especially with Elon Musk taking a more active role and the upcoming Full Self-Driving (FSD) event on the horizon.

Levy and his team anticipate a low point in Tesla’s gross margin, driven by reduced production volume and operational inefficiencies. This expected drop played a key role in their decision to adjust the price target for Tesla shares.

Barclays has revised its forecast for Tesla's vehicle volume, now anticipating a decrease by 2025. Analysts view this potential drop in volume as a key concern for the company's future, with possible implications for its financial results and market valuation.

SEE ALSO: Musk Firing Thousands Of Federal Workers A Warning, Says Bernie Sanders—’What Do You Think He’ll Do When AI Comes For Private Sector Jobs?’

Why It Matters: The downgrade comes amid a series of challenges for Tesla. A recent lawsuit accused the company of manipulating odometer readings to avoid warranty repairs, further damaging its reputation.

Additionally, Tesla has been scaling back its Cybertruck production and reassigning workers due to a sales slump, indicating potential operational and demand issues. Meanwhile, the EV maker is encountering new obstacles in its production plans for the Cybercab and Semi, stemming from the ongoing effects of the 145% tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by the Trump administration.

These factors, coupled with the projected decline in vehicle volume, could significantly impact Tesla’s market valuation and financial performance in the long run.

However, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes that the Elon Musk-led EV giant was ‘best positioned‘ to deal with the tariffs relative to the Detroit automakers like General Motors Co. GM, Ford Motor Co F, and Stellantis Inc. STLA. Ives’s remarks highlight Tesla’s solid standing in the U.S. electric vehicle market, where it led with a 43% share of EV sales in the first quarter of 2025.

Notably, Barclays’ revised price target indicates nearly a 14% upside from Tesla’s Thursday close. Over the past month, shares of Tesla climbed 7.13%.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

F Logo
FFord Motor Co
$9.642.55%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.59
Growth
78.54
Quality
-
Value
90.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$44.781.27%
STLA Logo
STLAStellantis NV
$9.482.71%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$240.89-0.27%
Got Questions? Ask
Which auto manufacturers will face margin pressure?
How might tariffs impact Tesla's production in 2025?
Could traditional automakers lose market share due to Tesla?
What EV stocks might benefit from Tesla's challenges?
Will the Cybertruck setbacks affect Tesla's brand image?
How will investor sentiment shift post-FSD event?
Which renewable energy companies could gain from Tesla's focus on FSD?
Are there opportunities in EV charging infrastructure with Tesla's struggles?
How will litigation issues affect Tesla's stock performance?
Could price adjustments create buying opportunities for Tesla shares?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMarketsTechbenzinga neuroElon MuskKeyProjmobilityTesla stock priceTrump Administration

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved