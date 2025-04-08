First Citizens Bancshares, Berkshire Hathaway And A Tech Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets named First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. FCNCA as his final trade.

On the earnings front, First Citizens will report its financial results for the quarter that ended March 31, before the opening bell on Thursday, April 24.

Analysts expect the firm to report quarterly earnings at $37.87 per share, down from $52.92 per share in the year-ago period. The company projects quarterly revenue of $2.22 billion, compared to $2.29 billion a year earlier.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Compass was in talks to buy Warren Buffett‘s real estate brokerage unit.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors named KLA Corporation KLAC.

Morgan Stanley analyst Shane Brett supported his view on March 31, upgrading KLA’s rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raising the price target from $748 to $870.

Price Action:

First Citizens Bancshares shares gained 2.2% to close at $1,606.17 on Monday.

Berkshire Hathaway shares fell 0.6% to close at $490.38 during Monday's session.

KLA shares gained 4.9% to settle at $604.62 on Monday.

