Mark Cuban Warns Elon Musk Is Making Trump's Job '1,000 Times Harder'

Elon Musk, the tech magnate who is leading the charge at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has received a warning from Mark Cuban, the entrepreneur from “Shark Tank.”

What Happened: In an interview last week, Cuban cautioned Musk that his actions could potentially make the role of President Donald Trump significantly more challenging.

Cuban said that Musk is on track to make Trump's job dismantling the federal government "1,000 times harder", and Musk couldn't care less.

"Elon doesn't give a s**t. He's like, I'll be rich no matter what. Trump's problems are going to continue, not only because of Musk but because the president with a few exceptions has not picked the best people for his Cabinet and other positions,” Cuban said.

Cuban also proposed that Democrats could advocate for a set timeframe for prosecuting any fraud discovered by the Department of Government Efficiency. However, if the DOGE allegations turn out to be unfounded, Musk and his team would be held accountable for libel and slander. That way, Cuban said, "Elon's gotta either put up or shut up."

He lauded Trump’s “sales” skills in the political arena and criticized the Democrats for their sales challenges.

Also Read: Cuban on Musk: ‘I Have No Problem Throwing Elon Under the Bus, but I’ll Save It for When It’s Truly Deserved’

Interestingly, Cuban also acknowledged that the missteps of Trump and Musk could be a “gift to the Democrats”.

“His salesmanship is what's made Donald Trump so successful. He's able to put out messages, and people see in him what they want to see. But that doesn't mean he can execute," Cuban said.

"He's still in the salesmanship phase, and that's where we are right now [and] … people are wondering: ‘Can you execute on this?'" he added.

Cuban, who is also the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, expressed his criticism of Musk. Despite having campaigned for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election, Cuban clarified that he does not identify as a Republican or a Democrat, but leans fiscally to the right and socially to the left.

He suggested that Democrats could enhance their “sales” game by introducing intriguing bills, even if they are not passed. He also proposed that Democrats could demand prosecution within a certain timeframe for any fraud discovered by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s comments highlight the potential political implications of the actions of influential figures like Musk.

His suggestions for the Democrats also underscore the ongoing challenges and opportunities in the political landscape.

As the dynamics continue to evolve, the impact of these developments on the political and business sectors remains to be seen.

Read Next

Mark Cuban Suggests 20-Minute Daily Habit to ‘Destabilize’ Musk, Zuckerberg, and Even President Trump